Näin voit seurata FIFAn jalkapallon MM 2022-kisoja Qatarissa ilmaisten, suorien SBS-lähetysten välityksellä.

Seuraa jokaista FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ ottelua ilmaisena suorana lähetyksenä SBS and SBS On Demand palvelun kautta





FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ Käynnistyy marraskuun 21. päivänä ja kilpailua voi seurata SBS yksinoikeutettujen ilmaisten lähetysten kautta Australiassa.





Kaikki Qatarissa pelatut 64 ottelua on katsottavissa suorina ilmaisina lähetyksinä, sekä kahdeksan suoraa lähetystä SBS VICELAND kanavalla.



Advertisement

Milloin FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ käynnistyy?

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ käynnistyy marraskuun 21. päivänä ja kilpailua voi seurata Australiassa SBS yksinoikeutetuissa ilmaisissa lähetyksissä.



FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ Aikataulu

Avajaisseremonian jälkeen turnaus alkaa isäntämään Qatarin ja Equadorin välisellä ottelulla. Alkusarjan pelit jatkuvat Serbian ja Sveitsin väliseen otteluun joulukuun 3. päivänä (AEDT)







Alkusarjan pelit: 21.11–3.12

Välierät: 4–7.12

Puolivälierät: 10–11.12

Välierät: 14–15.12

Pronssiottelu: 18.12

Loppuottelu: 19.12

Seuraa 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ turnausta televisiosta

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar Source: Getty / Getty Images SBS ja SBS VICELAND ovat yksinoikeuttuja esittämään kaikki 64 ottelua, yhteensä 500 tuntia FIFA 2022 MM ohjelmia joita lähetetään näillä kahdella kanavalla koko turnauksen ajan.





Suorien 64 ottelulähetysten lisäksi - joista kahdeksan esitetään SBS VICELAND-kanavalla tarjolla on MM-kisojen päivittäisiä katsauksia, FIFA TV:n esikatseluohjelmat, historiallisia mm-otteluita sekä Qatar 2022 uusintaotteluita.





Monet ottelut tulevat tapahtumaan jalkapallon aussiystäville sopivan aikaan, seitsemän alkusarjan pelin käynnistyessä iltayhdeksältä itäisen Australian aikaa ja 20 alkusarjan pelin käynnistyessä ammukuudelta itäisen Australian aikaa.



World Cup Daily Show ja FIFA TV Preview Show

MM-kisojen päivittäiset lähetykset, The World Cup Daily-ohjelma sekä FIFA TV Preview tarjoavat australialaisille päivittäin tietoja kaikista FIFAn jalkapallon MM 2022-tapahtumista.





Jokaiseseen toiminnantäyteiseseen jaksoon sisältyy viimeisimpiä kohokohtia, esikatseluita, asiantuntijoiden analyysejä, eksklusiivisiä haastatteluja, tähtivierailijoita sekä kaikki viimeisimmät uutiset ja reaktiot paikan päällä Qatarissa, Australiassa ja maailmalla.





World Cup Daily - esitetään päivittäin klo 17.30 (AEDT) alkaen SBS-televisiossa ja sitä seuraa FIFA TV Preview Show. Uusi digitaalinen Video-on-Demand palvelu on tarjolla SBS On Demand palvelun kautta.



FIFA jalkapallon MM-turnausten historiallisia otteluita.

SBS On Demand esittää 25 klassista FIFA MM-kisojen ottelua vuosien 1986- 2018 väliseltä ajalta tarjoten katsojille tilaisuuden rentoutua jalkapallon suurimmalla näyttämöllä nähtävien pelien välillä.





Suurin osa historiallisista otteluista esitetään myös SBS ja SBS VICELAND kanavilla MM-kisojen aikana.



READ MORE How to listen to the FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE and FREE on SBS Radio

Seuraa FIFAn jalkapallon MM 2022 otteluita SBS On Demand-palvelun kautta







2022 FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ SBS On Demand palvelun kautta



Luo SBS On Demand tilisi seurataksesi FIFAn jalkapallon MM 2022 -kilpailun kaikkia 64 ottelua ilmaisissa suorissa lähetyksissä tai milloin tahansa suoratoistona suosikkilaitteesi välityksellä .





SBS On Demandin MM-kisojen keskus tarjoaa yleisölle kaikki Qatarin ottelut, suorat lähetykset sekä englanniksi että arabiaksi, kokonaisia uusintoja, 25-minuutin pika-ottelut, 10 minuutin pidennetyt kohokohdat ja kolmen minuutin kohokohdat kaikista 64 ottelusta.









Lisäksi uusi SBS Sport -verkkosivusto on kotisi kaikille uusimmille kohokohdille, haastatteluille, video-ekstroille, uutisille, ominaisuustarinoille, mielipiteille ja kaikille Qatar 2022 tärkeimmille puheenaiheille.



Täydet uusinnat

Et menetä minuuttiakaan Qatarin toiminnasta, tarjolla on täydelliset uusinnat turnauksen jokaisesta ottelusta sekä englanniksi että arabiaksi, mukaan lukien SBSn all-star-lähetystiimin studion esi- ja jälkiohjelmat.



READ MORE SBS secures all-star broadcast team for FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

25 minuutin mini-ottelut

Otettaessa huomioon katsojien aikarajoitukset, tiivistetyt 25 minuutin kohokohtapaketit ovat myös satavilla turnauksen jokaisesta ottelusta.



Pidennetyt 10-minuutin kohokohdat

Täydellisen tasapainon löytämiseksi kolmen minuutin kohokohtien ja miniotteluiden pituuden välillä, 10 minuutin pidennetyt kohokohdat ovat saatavilla SBS On Demandin kautta kaikkiin turnauksen otteluihin.



Kolmen minuutin kohokohdat

Purentakokoisia kohokohtapaketteja on saatavana myös jokaisesta Qatar 2022-ottelusta, ja katsojat voivat katsella ottelutoiminnan valintaa täydellisesti käärittynä kolmen minuutin videoon SBS Sport -verkkosivuston ja SBS On Demandin kautta.









Miten luot SBS On Demand tilin

SBS On Demand tili on täysin ilmainen!





Yksinkertaisesti:





1. Avaa On Demand sovellus / verkkosivu





2 Valitse Log in / Sign Up





3.Valitse Create A New Account





4 Anna tietosi, mukaanlukien nimesi, sähköpostisi, sukupuolesi, ja syntymä-aikasi





5 Valitse Create an account - sen jälkeen saat sähköpostiviestin mikä vahvistaa uuden SBS-tilisi





6 Tutustu monipuoliseen sisältövalikoimaamme ja striimaa pois!



How to watch the complete 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE – Full SBS schedule

Monday, November 21

Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador





2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview





10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group B - England v Iran





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Watch now via SBS On Demand Cameroon v England 1990 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches

Tuesday, November 22

Group A - Senegal v Netherlands





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group B - USA v Wales





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Watch now via SBS On Demand USA v Iran 1998 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





READ MORE Messi declares 2022 World Cup will be his last





Group D - Denmark v Tunisia





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, November 23

Group C - Mexico v Poland





2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group D - France v Australia





5:00am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





READ MORE Fringe Socceroos create World Cup selection headaches for Arnold





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group F - Morocco v Croatia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group E - Germany v Japan





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, November 24

Group E - Spain v Costa Rica





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group F - Belgium v Canada





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, November 25

Group H - Portugal v Ghana





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





READ MORE From zeroes to heroes - How the lowest ranked team in the World Cup stand a chance





Group G - Brazil v Serbia





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group B - Wales v Iran





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





READ MORE All the FIFA World Cup kits teams will wear in Qatar





Group A - Qatar v Senegal





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, November 26

Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador





2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group B - England v USA





5.30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





READ MORE Argentina v England 1998 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group D - Tunisia v Australia





7:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





READ MORE Australia v Croatia 2006 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches





Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, November 27

Group D - France v Denmark





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group C - Argentina v Mexico





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group E - Japan v Costa Rica





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





READ MORE Australia v Japan 2006 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches





Group F - Belgium v Morocco





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, November 28

Group F - Croatia v Canada





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group E - Spain v Germany





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





READ MORE Spain v Germany 1994 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





READ MORE 10 breakout young stars likely to impress at 2022 FIFA World Cup





Group G - Cameroon v Serbia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Tuesday, November 29

Group G - Brazil v Switzerland





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





READ MORE Four reasons why Brazil will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup





Group H - Portugal v Uruguay





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, November 30

Group A - Netherlands v Qatar





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group A - Ecuador v Senegal





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Group B - Wales v England





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group B - Iran v USA





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, December 1

Group D - Australia v Denmark





1:00am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





READ MORE France v Denmark 1998 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches





Group D - Tunisia v France





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Group C - Poland v Argentina





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





READ MORE Tunisia v Saudi Arabia 2006 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, December 2

Group F - Croatia v Belgium





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





READ MORE Belgium v Spain 1990 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches





Group F - Canada v Morocco





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Group E - Japan v Spain





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group E - Costa Rica v Germany





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





READ MORE Germany's glaring issue which could derail their World Cup chances





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, December 3

Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal





1.30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group H - Ghana v Uruguay





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Group G - Cameroon v Brazil





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group G - Serbia v Switzerland





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, December 4

Round of 16 - 1A v 2B





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Round of 16 - 1C v 2D





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





READ MORE Brazil v France 1986 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, December 5

Round of 16 - 1D v 2C





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Round of 16 - 1B v 2A





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





READ MORE Germany v Netherlands 1990 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Tuesday, December 6

Round of 16 - 1E v 2F





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Round of 16 - 1G v 2H





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, December 7

Round of 16 - 1F v 2E





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Round of 16 - 1H v 2G





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, December 8

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, December 9

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





READ MORE Netherlands v Argentina 1998 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, December 10

Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, December 11

Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, December 12

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Tuesday, December 13

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, December 14

Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, December 15

Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, December 16

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, December 17

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, December 18

Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, December 19

Final - Semi-Final Winners





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Schedule / timings are TBC, check your local guides



Listen with SBS Audio

Download the SBS Radio app Source: SBS

SBS Audio

All matches will be available in English and Arabic, with up to 2 additional languages streams via SBS Audio .



Social Media