Näin voit seurata FIFAn jalkapallon MM 2022-kisoja Qatarissa ilmaisten, suorien SBS-lähetysten välityksellä.

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ - kisat käynnistyvät Qatarissa maanantaina marraskuun 21. päivänä ja SBS on kisojen ilmaisten lähetysten yksinoikeutettu tarjoaja Australian jalkapallon ystäville. Seuraavassa kaikki tarvitsemasi tiedot voidaksesi seurata jalkapalloturnausta ja katsoa kaikki 64 ottelua ilmaisina suorina lähetyksinä.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Australia's Aaron Mooy, Lionel Messi of Argentina and France forward Kylian Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Australia's Aaron Mooy, Lionel Messi of Argentina and France forward Kylian Mbappe will all be in action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Seuraa jokaista FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ ottelua ilmaisena suorana lähetyksenä SBS and
SBS On Demand
palvelun kautta

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ Käynnistyy marraskuun 21. päivänä ja kilpailua voi seurata SBS yksinoikeutettujen ilmaisten lähetysten kautta Australiassa.

Kaikki Qatarissa pelatut 64 ottelua on katsottavissa suorina ilmaisina lähetyksinä, sekä kahdeksan suoraa lähetystä SBS VICELAND kanavalla.
Milloin FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ käynnistyy?

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ käynnistyy marraskuun 21. päivänä ja kilpailua voi seurata Australiassa SBS yksinoikeutetuissa ilmaisissa lähetyksissä.

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ Aikataulu

Avajaisseremonian jälkeen turnaus alkaa isäntämään Qatarin ja Equadorin välisellä ottelulla. Alkusarjan pelit jatkuvat Serbian ja Sveitsin väliseen otteluun joulukuun 3. päivänä (AEDT)


  • Alkusarjan pelit: 21.11–3.12
  • Välierät: 4–7.12
  • Puolivälierät: 10–11.12
  • Välierät: 14–15.12
  • Pronssiottelu: 18.12
  • Loppuottelu: 19.12

Seuraa 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ turnausta televisiosta

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar Source: Getty / Getty Images
SBS ja SBS VICELAND ovat yksinoikeuttuja esittämään kaikki 64 ottelua, yhteensä 500 tuntia FIFA 2022 MM ohjelmia joita lähetetään näillä kahdella kanavalla koko turnauksen ajan.

Suorien 64 ottelulähetysten lisäksi - joista kahdeksan esitetään SBS VICELAND-kanavalla tarjolla on MM-kisojen päivittäisiä katsauksia, FIFA TV:n esikatseluohjelmat, historiallisia mm-otteluita sekä Qatar 2022 uusintaotteluita.

Monet ottelut tulevat tapahtumaan jalkapallon aussiystäville sopivan aikaan, seitsemän alkusarjan pelin käynnistyessä iltayhdeksältä itäisen Australian aikaa ja 20 alkusarjan pelin käynnistyessä ammukuudelta itäisen Australian aikaa.

World Cup Daily Show ja FIFA TV Preview Show

MM-kisojen päivittäiset lähetykset, The World Cup Daily-ohjelma sekä FIFA TV Preview tarjoavat australialaisille päivittäin tietoja kaikista FIFAn jalkapallon MM 2022-tapahtumista.

Jokaiseseen toiminnantäyteiseseen jaksoon sisältyy viimeisimpiä kohokohtia, esikatseluita, asiantuntijoiden analyysejä, eksklusiivisiä haastatteluja, tähtivierailijoita sekä kaikki viimeisimmät uutiset ja reaktiot paikan päällä Qatarissa, Australiassa ja maailmalla.

World Cup Daily - esitetään päivittäin klo 17.30 (AEDT) alkaen SBS-televisiossa ja sitä seuraa FIFA TV Preview Show. Uusi digitaalinen Video-on-Demand palvelu on tarjolla SBS On Demand palvelun kautta.

FIFA jalkapallon MM-turnausten historiallisia otteluita.

SBS On Demand esittää
25 klassista FIFA MM-kisojen
ottelua vuosien 1986- 2018 väliseltä ajalta tarjoten katsojille tilaisuuden rentoutua jalkapallon suurimmalla näyttämöllä nähtävien pelien välillä.

Suurin osa historiallisista otteluista esitetään myös SBS ja SBS VICELAND kanavilla MM-kisojen aikana.
Seuraa FIFAn jalkapallon MM 2022 otteluita SBS On Demand-palvelun kautta



2022 FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ SBS On Demand palvelun kautta
Luo  
SBS On Demand
tilisi  seurataksesi FIFAn jalkapallon MM  2022 -kilpailun kaikkia 64 ottelua ilmaisissa suorissa lähetyksissä tai milloin tahansa suoratoistona suosikkilaitteesi välityksellä.

Katso MM-kisoja ilmaiseksi
SBS On Demand verkkosivult
a, television tai puhelinsovellusten välityksellä joita voi ladata
Apple App Stor
esta and
Google Play Storesta
.

SBS On Demandin MM-kisojen keskus tarjoaa yleisölle kaikki Qatarin ottelut, suorat lähetykset sekä englanniksi että arabiaksi, kokonaisia uusintoja, 25-minuutin pika-ottelut, 10 minuutin pidennetyt kohokohdat ja kolmen minuutin kohokohdat kaikista 64 ottelusta.



Lisäksi uusi SBS Sport -verkkosivusto on kotisi kaikille uusimmille kohokohdille, haastatteluille, video-ekstroille, uutisille, ominaisuustarinoille, mielipiteille ja kaikille Qatar 2022 tärkeimmille puheenaiheille.
World Cup 2022 mobile tvOS devices.png

Täydet uusinnat

Et menetä minuuttiakaan Qatarin toiminnasta, tarjolla on täydelliset uusinnat turnauksen jokaisesta ottelusta sekä englanniksi että arabiaksi, mukaan lukien SBSn all-star-lähetystiimin studion esi- ja jälkiohjelmat.
25 minuutin mini-ottelut

Otettaessa huomioon katsojien aikarajoitukset, tiivistetyt 25 minuutin kohokohtapaketit ovat myös satavilla turnauksen jokaisesta ottelusta.

Pidennetyt 10-minuutin kohokohdat

Täydellisen tasapainon löytämiseksi kolmen minuutin kohokohtien ja miniotteluiden pituuden välillä, 10 minuutin pidennetyt kohokohdat ovat saatavilla SBS On Demandin kautta kaikkiin turnauksen otteluihin.

Kolmen minuutin kohokohdat

Purentakokoisia kohokohtapaketteja on saatavana myös jokaisesta Qatar 2022-ottelusta, ja katsojat voivat katsella ottelutoiminnan valintaa täydellisesti käärittynä kolmen minuutin videoon SBS Sport -verkkosivuston ja SBS On Demandin kautta.



Miten luot SBS On Demand tilin

SBS On Demand tili on täysin ilmainen!

Yksinkertaisesti:

1. Avaa On Demand sovellus / verkkosivu

2 Valitse Log in / Sign Up

3.Valitse Create A New Account

4 Anna tietosi, mukaanlukien nimesi, sähköpostisi, sukupuolesi, ja syntymä-aikasi

5 Valitse Create an account - sen jälkeen saat sähköpostiviestin mikä vahvistaa uuden SBS-tilisi

6 Tutustu monipuoliseen sisältövalikoimaamme ja striimaa pois!

How to watch the complete 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE – Full SBS schedule

Monday, November 21

Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador

2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview

10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand 



Group B - England v Iran 

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Tuesday, November 22

Group A - Senegal v Netherlands

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - USA v Wales

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia 

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group D - Denmark v Tunisia 

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, November 23

Group C - Mexico v Poland

2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group D - France v Australia

5:00am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group F - Morocco v Croatia

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group E - Germany v Japan 

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Thursday, November 24

Group E - Spain v Costa Rica 

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand 


Group F - Belgium v Canada

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, November 25

Group H - Portugal v Ghana 

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group G - Brazil v Serbia 

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - Wales v Iran

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group A - Qatar v Senegal

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, November 26

Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador 

2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - England v USA

5.30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group D - Tunisia v Australia

7:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia 

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, November 27

Group D - France v Denmark 

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group C - Argentina v Mexico

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group E - Japan v Costa Rica

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group F - Belgium v Morocco 

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Monday, November 28

Group F - Croatia v Canada 

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand 



Group E - Spain v Germany 

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Group G - Cameroon v Serbia

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Tuesday, November 29

Group G - Brazil v Switzerland 

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group H - Portugal v Uruguay

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, November 30

Group A - Netherlands v Qatar

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group A - Ecuador v Senegal 

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group B - Wales v England

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - Iran v USA

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Thursday, December 1

Group D - Australia v Denmark

1:00am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group D - Tunisia v France

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group C - Poland v Argentina 

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, December 2

Group F - Croatia v Belgium

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group F - Canada v Morocco 

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group E - Japan v Spain 

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group E - Costa Rica v Germany

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, December 3

Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal 

1.30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Ghana v Uruguay 

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group G - Cameroon v Brazil

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group G - Serbia v Switzerland 

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, December 4

Round of 16 - 1A v 2B

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1C v 2D

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Monday, December 5

Round of 16 - 1D v 2C

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1B v 2A

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Tuesday, December 6

Round of 16 - 1E v 2F

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1G v 2H

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, December 7

Round of 16 - 1F v 2E

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1H v 2G

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Thursday, December 8

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, December 9

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, December 10

Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, December 11

Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Monday, December 12

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Tuesday, December 13

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, December 14

Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Thursday, December 15

Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, December 16

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, December 17

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, December 18

Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Monday, December 19

Final - Semi-Final Winners

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand 



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Schedule / timings are TBC, check your local guides

Listen with SBS Audio

SBS Radio App
Download the SBS Radio app Source: SBS

SBS Audio

All matches will be available in English and Arabic, with up to 2 additional languages streams via
SBS Audio
.

Social Media

Social media
Social media sites have unexpected, under-reported benefits. Source: AAP
WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand. 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
and 
YouTube
.
Published 8 November 2022 at 12:14pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS / SBS Sport
Available in other languages