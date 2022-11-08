Näin voit seurata FIFAn jalkapallon MM 2022-kisoja Qatarissa ilmaisten, suorien SBS-lähetysten välityksellä.

Seuraa jokaista FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ ottelua ilmaisena suorana lähetyksenä SBS and palvelun kautta
FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ Käynnistyy marraskuun 21. päivänä ja kilpailua voi seurata SBS yksinoikeutettujen ilmaisten lähetysten kautta Australiassa.
Kaikki Qatarissa pelatut 64 ottelua on katsottavissa suorina ilmaisina lähetyksinä, sekä kahdeksan suoraa lähetystä SBS VICELAND kanavalla.
Milloin FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ käynnistyy?
FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ käynnistyy marraskuun 21. päivänä ja kilpailua voi seurata Australiassa SBS yksinoikeutetuissa ilmaisissa lähetyksissä.
FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ Aikataulu
Avajaisseremonian jälkeen turnaus alkaa isäntämään Qatarin ja Equadorin välisellä ottelulla. Alkusarjan pelit jatkuvat Serbian ja Sveitsin väliseen otteluun joulukuun 3. päivänä (AEDT)
- Alkusarjan pelit: 21.11–3.12
- Välierät: 4–7.12
- Puolivälierät: 10–11.12
- Välierät: 14–15.12
- Pronssiottelu: 18.12
- Loppuottelu: 19.12
Seuraa 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ turnausta televisiosta
SBS ja SBS VICELAND ovat yksinoikeuttuja esittämään kaikki 64 ottelua, yhteensä 500 tuntia FIFA 2022 MM ohjelmia joita lähetetään näillä kahdella kanavalla koko turnauksen ajan.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar Source: Getty / Getty Images
Suorien 64 ottelulähetysten lisäksi - joista kahdeksan esitetään SBS VICELAND-kanavalla tarjolla on MM-kisojen päivittäisiä katsauksia, FIFA TV:n esikatseluohjelmat, historiallisia mm-otteluita sekä Qatar 2022 uusintaotteluita.
Monet ottelut tulevat tapahtumaan jalkapallon aussiystäville sopivan aikaan, seitsemän alkusarjan pelin käynnistyessä iltayhdeksältä itäisen Australian aikaa ja 20 alkusarjan pelin käynnistyessä ammukuudelta itäisen Australian aikaa.
World Cup Daily Show ja FIFA TV Preview Show
MM-kisojen päivittäiset lähetykset, The World Cup Daily-ohjelma sekä FIFA TV Preview tarjoavat australialaisille päivittäin tietoja kaikista FIFAn jalkapallon MM 2022-tapahtumista.
Jokaiseseen toiminnantäyteiseseen jaksoon sisältyy viimeisimpiä kohokohtia, esikatseluita, asiantuntijoiden analyysejä, eksklusiivisiä haastatteluja, tähtivierailijoita sekä kaikki viimeisimmät uutiset ja reaktiot paikan päällä Qatarissa, Australiassa ja maailmalla.
World Cup Daily - esitetään päivittäin klo 17.30 (AEDT) alkaen SBS-televisiossa ja sitä seuraa FIFA TV Preview Show. Uusi digitaalinen Video-on-Demand palvelu on tarjolla SBS On Demand palvelun kautta.
FIFA jalkapallon MM-turnausten historiallisia otteluita.
SBS On Demand esittää ottelua vuosien 1986- 2018 väliseltä ajalta tarjoten katsojille tilaisuuden rentoutua jalkapallon suurimmalla näyttämöllä nähtävien pelien välillä.
Suurin osa historiallisista otteluista esitetään myös SBS ja SBS VICELAND kanavilla MM-kisojen aikana.
Seuraa FIFAn jalkapallon MM 2022 otteluita SBS On Demand-palvelun kautta
2022 FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ SBS On Demand palvelun kautta
Luo tilisi seurataksesi FIFAn jalkapallon MM 2022 -kilpailun kaikkia 64 ottelua ilmaisissa suorissa lähetyksissä tai milloin tahansa suoratoistona suosikkilaitteesi välityksellä.
Katso MM-kisoja ilmaiseksi a, television tai puhelinsovellusten välityksellä joita voi ladata esta and .
SBS On Demandin MM-kisojen keskus tarjoaa yleisölle kaikki Qatarin ottelut, suorat lähetykset sekä englanniksi että arabiaksi, kokonaisia uusintoja, 25-minuutin pika-ottelut, 10 minuutin pidennetyt kohokohdat ja kolmen minuutin kohokohdat kaikista 64 ottelusta.
Lisäksi uusi SBS Sport -verkkosivusto on kotisi kaikille uusimmille kohokohdille, haastatteluille, video-ekstroille, uutisille, ominaisuustarinoille, mielipiteille ja kaikille Qatar 2022 tärkeimmille puheenaiheille.
Täydet uusinnat
Et menetä minuuttiakaan Qatarin toiminnasta, tarjolla on täydelliset uusinnat turnauksen jokaisesta ottelusta sekä englanniksi että arabiaksi, mukaan lukien SBSn all-star-lähetystiimin studion esi- ja jälkiohjelmat.
25 minuutin mini-ottelut
Otettaessa huomioon katsojien aikarajoitukset, tiivistetyt 25 minuutin kohokohtapaketit ovat myös satavilla turnauksen jokaisesta ottelusta.
Pidennetyt 10-minuutin kohokohdat
Täydellisen tasapainon löytämiseksi kolmen minuutin kohokohtien ja miniotteluiden pituuden välillä, 10 minuutin pidennetyt kohokohdat ovat saatavilla SBS On Demandin kautta kaikkiin turnauksen otteluihin.
Kolmen minuutin kohokohdat
Purentakokoisia kohokohtapaketteja on saatavana myös jokaisesta Qatar 2022-ottelusta, ja katsojat voivat katsella ottelutoiminnan valintaa täydellisesti käärittynä kolmen minuutin videoon SBS Sport -verkkosivuston ja SBS On Demandin kautta.
Miten luot SBS On Demand tilin
SBS On Demand tili on täysin ilmainen!
Yksinkertaisesti:
1. Avaa On Demand sovellus / verkkosivu
2 Valitse Log in / Sign Up
3.Valitse Create A New Account
4 Anna tietosi, mukaanlukien nimesi, sähköpostisi, sukupuolesi, ja syntymä-aikasi
5 Valitse Create an account - sen jälkeen saat sähköpostiviestin mikä vahvistaa uuden SBS-tilisi
6 Tutustu monipuoliseen sisältövalikoimaamme ja striimaa pois!
How to watch the complete 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE – Full SBS schedule
Monday, November 21
Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador
2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview
10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - England v Iran
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Watch now via SBS On Demand
Cameroon v England 1990 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches
Tuesday, November 22
Group A - Senegal v Netherlands
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - USA v Wales
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Watch now via SBS On Demand
USA v Iran 1998 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - Denmark v Tunisia
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, November 23
Group C - Mexico v Poland
2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - France v Australia
5:00am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Morocco v Croatia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Germany v Japan
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, November 24
Group E - Spain v Costa Rica
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Belgium v Canada
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, November 25
Group H - Portugal v Ghana
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Brazil v Serbia
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - Wales v Iran
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group A - Qatar v Senegal
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, November 26
Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador
2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - England v USA
5.30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - Tunisia v Australia
7:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, November 27
Group D - France v Denmark
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Argentina v Mexico
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Japan v Costa Rica
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Belgium v Morocco
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, November 28
Group F - Croatia v Canada
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Spain v Germany
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Cameroon v Serbia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, November 29
Group G - Brazil v Switzerland
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Portugal v Uruguay
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, November 30
Group A - Netherlands v Qatar
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group A - Ecuador v Senegal
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group B - Wales v England
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - Iran v USA
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 1
Group D - Australia v Denmark
1:00am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - Tunisia v France
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group C - Poland v Argentina
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 2
Group F - Croatia v Belgium
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Canada v Morocco
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group E - Japan v Spain
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Costa Rica v Germany
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 3
Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal
1.30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Ghana v Uruguay
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group G - Cameroon v Brazil
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Serbia v Switzerland
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 4
Round of 16 - 1A v 2B
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1C v 2D
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 5
Round of 16 - 1D v 2C
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1B v 2A
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, December 6
Round of 16 - 1E v 2F
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1G v 2H
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, December 7
Round of 16 - 1F v 2E
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1H v 2G
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 8
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 9
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 10
Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 11
Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 12
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, December 13
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, December 14
Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 15
Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 16
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 17
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 18
Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 19
Final - Semi-Final Winners
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Schedule / timings are TBC, check your local guides
Listen with SBS Audio
Download the SBS Radio app Source: SBS
SBS Audio
All matches will be available in English and Arabic, with up to 2 additional languages streams via .