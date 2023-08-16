SBS Easy French Ep 163: Le journal du 15/08/2023 #SBSEasyFrench
FILE - A man pours cold water onto his head to cool off on a sweltering hot day in the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, July 16, 2023. European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File) Source: AP / Hassan Ammar/AP
Ecoutez votre dernier épisode de Easy French. Pour recevoir la transcription de ce podcast, abonnez-vous à notre newsletter.
Share