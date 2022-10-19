SBS Easy French: Ep 29 Le Mot De La Semaine 19/10/2022 #SBSEasyFrench

SBS Easy FrenchOther ways to listen SBS Easy French: Ep 29 Le Mot De La Semaine 19/10/2022 #SBSEasyFrenchPlay02:11SBS Easy FrenchOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.68MB)Published 19 October 2022 at 5:40pmBy Thomas MercierSource: SBS Et cette semaine le mot est: BarbecuePublished 19 October 2022 at 5:40pmBy Thomas MercierSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Easy French Ep 123: Le journal du 14/10/2022 #SBSEasyFrenchSBS Easy French Ep 122: Le journal du 07/10/2022 #SBSEasyFrenchSBS Easy French: Ep 28 Le Mot De La Semaine 05/10/2022 #SBSEasyFrenchSBS Easy French Ep 121: Le journal du 30/09/2022 #SBSEasyFrench