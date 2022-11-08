SBS Easy French: Ep 32 Le Mot De La Semaine 09/11/2022 #SBSEasyFrench

SBS Easy FrenchOther ways to listen SBS Easy French: Ep 32 Le Mot De La Semaine 09/11/2022 #SBSEasyFrenchPlay02:36SBS Easy FrenchOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.13MB)Published 9 November 2022 at 7:30amBy Thomas MercierSource: SBS Et cette semaine le mot est: MandatPublished 9 November 2022 at 7:30amBy Thomas MercierSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Easy French Ep 126: Le journal du 04/11/2022 #SBSEasyFrenchSBS Easy French: Ep 31 Le Mot De La Semaine 02/11/2022 #SBSEasyFrenchSBS Easy French Ep 125: Le journal du 28/10/2022 #SBSEasyFrenchSBS Easy French: Ep 30 Le Mot De La Semaine 26/10/2022 #SBSEasyFrench