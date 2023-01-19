Nouvel An lunaire 2023 : votre guide ultime pour les événements en Australie

Visitez la page Lunar New Year webpage pour d é couvrir et comprendre le Nouvel An Lunaire ( English ).







New South Wales

Samedi 14 Janvier



de 4pm à 9pm



Saigon Place, Bankstown City Plaza, Bankstown 2200



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Darug Nation that this event takes place.





Du dimanche 15 janvier au lundi 16 janvier



De 8pm à 12am



Sze Yup Temple, 2 Edward St, Glebe 2037





Du mercredi 18 janvier au dimanche 12 février



De 10am à 5pm



Chatswood 2067



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Cammeraygal land that this event takes place.





Les 19,20,21,27 janvier puis les 2,3,9 février



9am to 9pm



Chatswood Mall, 400 Victoria Ave, Chatswood 2067



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Cammeraygal land that this event takes place.





Vendredi 20 janvier de 5:30pm à 7pm



Samedi 21 janvier de 2:30pm à 4pm



Korean Cultural Centre Australia, 255 Elizabeth St, Sydney 2000



Inscription obligatoire



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.





Samedi 21 janvier



De 11am à 5pm



The Concourse, 409 Victoria Ave, Chatswood 2067



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Cammeraygal land that this event takes place.



Chatswood Lunar New Year Celebration. Credit: Ricky Haymarket: Lunar New Year high pole performances and roaming lion shows



Saemdi 21 janvier de 1pm à 1:30pm



Dimanche 22 janvier de 2pm à 2:30pm



Market City Shopping Centre, 9-13 Hay St, Haymarket NSW 2000, Australia



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.





Samedi 21 janvier



De 4pm à 9pm



Parramatta Square & Centenary Square, Parramatta 2150



We acknowledge the Barramattagal people and the traditional owners of the Darug Nation that this event takes place.





Du samedi 21 au dimanche 29 janvier



Parramatta Square & Centenary Square, Parramatta 2150



We acknowledge the Barramattagal people and the traditional owners of the Darug Nation that this event takes place.





Samedi 21 janvier



De 5pm à 10pm



Chinatown, Dixon St, Haymarket 2000



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.





Du samedi 21 janvier au dimanche 5 février



Lundis au jeudis : de 12pm à 1pm



Vendredis au dimanches : de 7:30pm à 8:30pm



Dixon St, Sydney 2000



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.



Dimanche 22 janvier de 11am - 4pm



Mardi 24 janvier de 11:30am - 1:30pm



Mercredi 25 janvier de 10am - 11:30am



Jeudi 26 janvier de 12pm - 12:15pm



Cornwallis St, Eveleigh 2015





Saemdi 28 janvier



Street Stalls: 12pm - 9pm



Forest Road, Hurstville 2220



Performances Live à Hurstville Plaza : 3pm - 8pm



Hurstville Plaza, 296 Forest Rd, Hurstville 2220



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Bidjigal land that this event takes place.





Sa;edi 28 janvier de 8am - 5pm



Dimanche 29 Janvier de 8:30am - 3pm



Cockle Bay Wharf, Darling Park, Sydney 2000



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.



Dragon Boat races at Darling Harbour. Source: Supplied / City of Sydney St Ives: Lunar New Year food markets



Vendredi 3 février



de 5pm - 9pm



St Ives Village Green, Memorial Ave, St Ives 2075





Jeudi 2 février : 6pm to 7:30pm



Vendredi 3 février : 4pm to 5:30pm



Korean Cultural Centre Australia, 255 Elizabeth St, Sydney 2000



Registration essential



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.





Samedi 4 février



11am - 8pm



Freedom Plaza, Dutton Ln & Arthur St, Cabramatta 2166



We acknowledge the Cabrogal people and the traditional owners of the Darug Nation that this event takes place.





Samedi 4 février



3pm - 9pm



Eastwood Oval, Eastwood 2122



We acknowledge the Wattamattagal people and the traditional owners of the Darug Nation that this event takes place.





Samedi 4 février



5pm - 9pm



Anzac Mall, Campsie 2194



Victoria

Springvale: 2023 Springvale Lunar New Year Festival



Dimanche 15 janvier



10am - 10pm



Springvale Activity Centre, Buckingham/Balmoral/Windsors Ave, Springvale 3171





Dimanche 15 janvier



10am - 10pm



Alfrieda St, St Albans 3021





Vendredi 20 janvier : 5pm - 1am



Samedi 21 janvier Horaire non communique



Queensbridge Square, 3 Queens Bridge St, Southbank 3006





SAmedi 21 janvier



10am - 11pm



Melbourne Museum, 11 Nicholson St, Carlton 3053



Entrée payante pour les adultes et sénior





Samedi 21 janvier



7pm



Golden Dragon Museum, 11 Bridge St, Bendigo 3550



We acknowledge the Dja Dja Wurrung and Taungurung people, and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





Dimanche 22 janvier



9:30am - 12:30pm



Buddhist Society Victoria (BSV) Buddhaloka Centre, 71 Darling Rd, Malvern East 3145





Dimanche 22 janvier



9:30am - 1:30pm



Federation Square, Swanston St & Flinders St, Melbourne 3000



We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





Dimanche 22 janvier



10am - 2pm



Queen Victoria Market, Queen St, Melbourne 3000



We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





Dimanche 22 janvier



10am - 9pm



Chinatown Melbourne, Little Bourke St, Melbourne 3000



We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.



Melbourne Chinatown. Source: Supplied / City of Melbourne Melbourne/Naarm: Lunar New Year at the National Gallery of Victoria



Dimanche 22 janvier



10am - 5pm



National Gallery of Victoria, 180 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne 3006



We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





Dimanche 29 janvier



11am - 12am



Main St / Market St / Whitehorse Rd, Box Hill 3128



We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





Dimanche 29 janvier



10am - 2pm



Queen Victoria Market, Queen St, Melbourne 3000



We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





Dimanche 5 février



11am to 5pm



Kingsway, Glen Waverley 3150



Glen Waverley Lunar New Year & Lantern Festival, 2018. Source: Supplied / Glen Waverley Lunar New Year & Lantern Festival Richmond/Naarm: Victoria Street 2023 Lunar New Year Festival



Dimanche 5 février



12pm - 10pm



Richmond 3121



We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





Dimanche 12 février



12pm - 10pm



Hampshire Rd, Sunshine 3020



We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





Dimanche 19 février



9am - 4pm



Harbour Esplanade, Victoria Harbour Promenade, Docklands 3008



Queensland





Samedi 21 janvier



4pm - 9pm



Brunswick Street Mall, Fortitude Valley 4006



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Turrbal and Yuggera land that this event takes place.



Lunar New Year at Fortitude Valley. Source: Supplied / Brisbane City Council Southport: Gold Coast Chinatown Lunar New Year Celebration



Dimanche 22 janvier



3pm - 8pm



Gold Coast Chinatown, Davenport St & Young St, Southport 4215





Dimanche 28 janvier



9am - 4pm



T E Peters Parklands, 23 T E Peters Dr, Broadbeach Waters 4218





Vendredi 3 février



6pm - 11:59pm



Fortitude Music Hall, 312-318 Brunswick St, Fortitude Valley 4006



Booking obligatoire



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Turrbal and Yuggera land that this event takes place.





Samedi 4 février



11am - 5pm



Burnett Ln, Brisbane 4000



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Turrbal and Yuggera land that this event takes place.



READ MORE What is Lunar New Year and how is it celebrated in Australia?

Samedi 4 février



3pm - 8pm



Caboolture Town Square, 4 Hasking St, Caboolture 4510





Samedi 4 février



5:30pm - 8:30pm



Sunnybank Plaza, Cnr Mains Rd & McCullough St, Sunnybank 4109





Vendredi 10 février



5:30pm to 9pm



South Bank Piazza, 410 Stanley St, South Brisbane 4101





Vendredi 26 février



5:30pm - 7:30pm



Esplanade Lagoon – Western Events Lawn, 52 Esplanade, Cairns City 4870



South Australia

SAemdi 28 Janvier



9am - 10pm



Gouger St and Moonta St, Chinatown, Adelaide 5000



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Kaurna land that this event takes place.



Chinatown Adelaide Lunar New Year Street Party. Source: Supplied / Chinatown Adelaide of South Australia Inc.

Tasmania

Dimanche 22 janvier



10am - 4pm



Parliament House, 1 Salamanca Pl, Hobart 7000



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the palawa land that this event takes place.



Western Australia

Dimanche 29 janvier



12pm - 9pm



James and Lake Sts, and Northbridge Piazza,142 Lake St, Northbridge 6003



12pm - 7pm



Yagan Square, Cnr Wellington St and William St, Perth 6000



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Whadjuk Noongar land that this event takes place.



Australian Capital Territory

Samedi 21 janvier de 1pm -11pm



Woolley St, Dickson 2602



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Ngunnawal and Ngambri Country that this event takes place.



Dickson Lunar New Year Celebration, 2022. Source: Facebook / City Renewal Canberra Strathnairn: Chinese New Year Lion Dance



Samedi 28 janvier



4pm - 5pm

