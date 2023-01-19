Nouvel An lunaire 2023 : votre guide ultime pour les événements en Australie

Visitez la page pour découvrir et comprendre le Nouvel An Lunaire ().
New South Wales
Samedi 14 Janvier
de 4pm à 9pm
Saigon Place, Bankstown City Plaza, Bankstown 2200
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Darug Nation that this event takes place.
Du dimanche 15 janvier au lundi 16 janvier
De 8pm à 12am
Sze Yup Temple, 2 Edward St, Glebe 2037
Du mercredi 18 janvier au dimanche 12 février
De 10am à 5pm
Chatswood 2067
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Cammeraygal land that this event takes place.
Les 19,20,21,27 janvier puis les 2,3,9 février
9am to 9pm
Chatswood Mall, 400 Victoria Ave, Chatswood 2067
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Cammeraygal land that this event takes place.
Vendredi 20 janvier de 5:30pm à 7pm
Samedi 21 janvier de 2:30pm à 4pm
Korean Cultural Centre Australia, 255 Elizabeth St, Sydney 2000
Inscription obligatoire
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.
Samedi 21 janvier
De 11am à 5pm
The Concourse, 409 Victoria Ave, Chatswood 2067
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Cammeraygal land that this event takes place.
Chatswood Lunar New Year Celebration. Credit: Ricky
Saemdi 21 janvier de 1pm à 1:30pm
Dimanche 22 janvier de 2pm à 2:30pm
Market City Shopping Centre, 9-13 Hay St, Haymarket NSW 2000, Australia
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.
Samedi 21 janvier
De 4pm à 9pm
Parramatta Square & Centenary Square, Parramatta 2150
We acknowledge the Barramattagal people and the traditional owners of the Darug Nation that this event takes place.
Du samedi 21 au dimanche 29 janvier
Parramatta Square & Centenary Square, Parramatta 2150
We acknowledge the Barramattagal people and the traditional owners of the Darug Nation that this event takes place.
Samedi 21 janvier
De 5pm à 10pm
Chinatown, Dixon St, Haymarket 2000
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.
Du samedi 21 janvier au dimanche 5 février
Lundis au jeudis : de 12pm à 1pm
Vendredis au dimanches : de 7:30pm à 8:30pm
Dixon St, Sydney 2000
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.
Dimanche 22 janvier de 11am - 4pm
Mardi 24 janvier de 11:30am - 1:30pm
Mercredi 25 janvier de 10am - 11:30am
Jeudi 26 janvier de 12pm - 12:15pm
Cornwallis St, Eveleigh 2015
Saemdi 28 janvier
Street Stalls: 12pm - 9pm
Forest Road, Hurstville 2220
Performances Live à Hurstville Plaza : 3pm - 8pm
Hurstville Plaza, 296 Forest Rd, Hurstville 2220
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Bidjigal land that this event takes place.
Sa;edi 28 janvier de 8am - 5pm
Dimanche 29 Janvier de 8:30am - 3pm
Cockle Bay Wharf, Darling Park, Sydney 2000
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.
Dragon Boat races at Darling Harbour. Source: Supplied / City of Sydney
Vendredi 3 février
de 5pm - 9pm
St Ives Village Green, Memorial Ave, St Ives 2075
Jeudi 2 février : 6pm to 7:30pm
Vendredi 3 février : 4pm to 5:30pm
Korean Cultural Centre Australia, 255 Elizabeth St, Sydney 2000
Registration essential
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.
Samedi 4 février
11am - 8pm
Freedom Plaza, Dutton Ln & Arthur St, Cabramatta 2166
We acknowledge the Cabrogal people and the traditional owners of the Darug Nation that this event takes place.
Samedi 4 février
3pm - 9pm
Eastwood Oval, Eastwood 2122
We acknowledge the Wattamattagal people and the traditional owners of the Darug Nation that this event takes place.
Samedi 4 février
5pm - 9pm
Anzac Mall, Campsie 2194
Victoria
Springvale: 2023 Springvale Lunar New Year Festival
Dimanche 15 janvier
10am - 10pm
Springvale Activity Centre, Buckingham/Balmoral/Windsors Ave, Springvale 3171
Dimanche 15 janvier
10am - 10pm
Alfrieda St, St Albans 3021
Vendredi 20 janvier : 5pm - 1am
Samedi 21 janvier Horaire non communique
Queensbridge Square, 3 Queens Bridge St, Southbank 3006
SAmedi 21 janvier
10am - 11pm
Melbourne Museum, 11 Nicholson St, Carlton 3053
Entrée payante pour les adultes et sénior
Samedi 21 janvier
7pm
Golden Dragon Museum, 11 Bridge St, Bendigo 3550
We acknowledge the Dja Dja Wurrung and Taungurung people, and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.
Dimanche 22 janvier
9:30am - 12:30pm
Buddhist Society Victoria (BSV) Buddhaloka Centre, 71 Darling Rd, Malvern East 3145
Dimanche 22 janvier
9:30am - 1:30pm
Federation Square, Swanston St & Flinders St, Melbourne 3000
We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.
Dimanche 22 janvier
10am - 2pm
Queen Victoria Market, Queen St, Melbourne 3000
We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.
Dimanche 22 janvier
10am - 9pm
Chinatown Melbourne, Little Bourke St, Melbourne 3000
We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.
Melbourne Chinatown. Source: Supplied / City of Melbourne
Dimanche 22 janvier
10am - 5pm
National Gallery of Victoria, 180 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne 3006
We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.
Dimanche 29 janvier
11am - 12am
Main St / Market St / Whitehorse Rd, Box Hill 3128
We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.
Dimanche 29 janvier
10am - 2pm
Queen Victoria Market, Queen St, Melbourne 3000
We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.
Dimanche 5 février
11am to 5pm
Kingsway, Glen Waverley 3150
Glen Waverley Lunar New Year & Lantern Festival, 2018. Source: Supplied / Glen Waverley Lunar New Year & Lantern Festival
Dimanche 5 février
12pm - 10pm
Richmond 3121
We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.
Dimanche 12 février
12pm - 10pm
Hampshire Rd, Sunshine 3020
We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.
Dimanche 19 février
9am - 4pm
Harbour Esplanade, Victoria Harbour Promenade, Docklands 3008
Queensland
Samedi 21 janvier
4pm - 9pm
Brunswick Street Mall, Fortitude Valley 4006
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Turrbal and Yuggera land that this event takes place.
Lunar New Year at Fortitude Valley. Source: Supplied / Brisbane City Council
Dimanche 22 janvier
3pm - 8pm
Gold Coast Chinatown, Davenport St & Young St, Southport 4215
Dimanche 28 janvier
9am - 4pm
T E Peters Parklands, 23 T E Peters Dr, Broadbeach Waters 4218
Vendredi 3 février
6pm - 11:59pm
Fortitude Music Hall, 312-318 Brunswick St, Fortitude Valley 4006
Booking obligatoire
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Turrbal and Yuggera land that this event takes place.
Samedi 4 février
11am - 5pm
Burnett Ln, Brisbane 4000
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Turrbal and Yuggera land that this event takes place.
Samedi 4 février
3pm - 8pm
Caboolture Town Square, 4 Hasking St, Caboolture 4510
Samedi 4 février
5:30pm - 8:30pm
Sunnybank Plaza, Cnr Mains Rd & McCullough St, Sunnybank 4109
Vendredi 10 février
5:30pm to 9pm
South Bank Piazza, 410 Stanley St, South Brisbane 4101
Vendredi 26 février
5:30pm - 7:30pm
Esplanade Lagoon – Western Events Lawn, 52 Esplanade, Cairns City 4870
South Australia
SAemdi 28 Janvier
9am - 10pm
Gouger St and Moonta St, Chinatown, Adelaide 5000
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Kaurna land that this event takes place.
Chinatown Adelaide Lunar New Year Street Party. Source: Supplied / Chinatown Adelaide of South Australia Inc.
Tasmania
Dimanche 22 janvier
10am - 4pm
Parliament House, 1 Salamanca Pl, Hobart 7000
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the palawa land that this event takes place.
Western Australia
Dimanche 29 janvier
12pm - 9pm
James and Lake Sts, and Northbridge Piazza,142 Lake St, Northbridge 6003
12pm - 7pm
Yagan Square, Cnr Wellington St and William St, Perth 6000
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Whadjuk Noongar land that this event takes place.
Australian Capital Territory
Samedi 21 janvier de 1pm -11pm
Woolley St, Dickson 2602
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Ngunnawal and Ngambri Country that this event takes place.
Dickson Lunar New Year Celebration, 2022. Source: Facebook / City Renewal Canberra
Samedi 28 janvier
4pm - 5pm
Paddys Park, Asimus Av, Strathnairn 2615