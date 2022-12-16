109 – UE, Qatar et corruption : ramenez les sous à la maison #EuropaVoice

Seals are pictured on the office door of European Parliament Assistants of Pietro Bartolo at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 13 December 2022. Source: EPA / JULIEN WARNAND/EPA
Published 16 December 2022 at 5:57pm
By Christophe Mallet, Natanael Bloch
Source: SBS
Un scandale de corruption éclabousse le Parlement européen. Au même moment, le Kosovo dépose officiellement sa demande d’adhésion à l’Union européenne.
