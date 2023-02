C'est arrivé un 11 février : En 2012, la mort de Whitney Houston

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2011 file photo, singer Whitney Houston performs at the pre-Grammy gala & salute to industry icons with Clive Davis honoring David Geffen in Beverly Hills, Calif. The late Whitney Houston has earned her third diamond certified album, becoming the first Black artist to achieve the feat. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and Legacy Recordings announced Wednesday that Houston's 1987 sophomore album, “Whitney," has reached diamond status, which is equivalent to selling 10 million albums. Source: AP / Mark J. Terrill/AP