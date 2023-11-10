C’est arrivé un 11 novembre : en 1975, le Premier ministre australien est démis de ses fonctions
A supplied image obtained on Monday, July 13, 2020, of Demonstrations - Australian capital territory - Demonstration against the Dissolution of Parliament by Sir John Kerr and support for Mr Gough Whitlam at Parliament House, 1975. In line with a ruling by the High Court of Australia the National Archives of Australia have determined to release more than 200 letters between the then Governor-General of Australia Sir John Kerr and the Queen in full on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (AAP Image/Supplied by National Archives of Australia) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Credit: SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE
Et voici l’heure de notre rétrospective. Aujourd’hui, Valentine Sabouraud nous parle du 11 novembre 1975, jour où le représentant de la reine a pris la décision de démettre le Premier ministre en fonction Gough Whitlam. Elle évoque cet événement qui a sidéré l’Australie avec les archives de ABC, SBS et Nine News.
