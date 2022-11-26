C’est arrivé un 26 novembre : 2003 – l’ultime vol du Concorde

File photo dated 26/11/2003 of Concorde 216 passing over thousands of spectators at the end of the last-ever flight of the aircraft type at the British Aerospace site in Filton, Bristol, where it was made, and is now the centrepiece in a dedicated Concorde museum that has opened to the public. Credit: Barry Batchelor/PA/Alamy
Published 26 November 2022 at 3:30pm
By Léo Roussel
Source: SBS
Il y a 19 ans, le célèbre avion franco-britannique Concorde se posait pour la dernière fois sur le tarmac de l’aéroport de Bristol au Royaume-Uni. Un ultime atterrissage pour l’appareil supersonique après 27 années de vols commerciaux. Entre prouesse technologique, échec commercial et drame, retour sur la vie des avions Concorde, qui s’est donc achevée le 26 novembre 2003.
Published 26 November 2022 at 3:30pm
By Léo Roussel
Source: SBS
Share