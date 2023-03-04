C'est arrivé un 4 mars : en 1988, la première inauguration de la pyramide du Louvre.

I M Pei

FILE - In this March 29, 1989, file photo, Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei laughs while posing for a portrait in front of the Louvre glass pyramid, which he designed, in the museum's Napoleon Courtyard, prior to its inauguration in Paris. Pei, the globe-trotting architect who revived the Louvre museum in Paris with a giant glass pyramid and captured the spirit of rebellion at the multi-shaped Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has died at age 102, a spokesman confirmed Thursday, May 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Pierre Gleizes, File) Source: AP / Pierre Gleizes/AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Aujourd’hui, nous revenons sur le 4 mars 1988, jour de l’inauguration de la Pyramide du Louvre. Le premier mandat de François Mitterrand s’achève et elle offre au Président un cadre grandiose pour défendre sa politique culturelle. Récit de Valentine Sabouraud avec les archives de l’Institut National de l’Audiovisuel.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS LIVE French

SBS French : Le LIVE du 04/03/2023

KALKARINDJI FLOOD EVACUATION

Le journal du 04/03/2023 - Les inondations dans les territoires du nord

Spanish Cup soccer match - Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Le journal des sports du 04/03/2023 - Un classico Barca vs Real bien terne

P1001403.JPG

Deux anciens directeurs de RER à la conquête de l'Australie