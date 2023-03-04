C'est arrivé un 4 mars : en 1988, la première inauguration de la pyramide du Louvre.
FILE - In this March 29, 1989, file photo, Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei laughs while posing for a portrait in front of the Louvre glass pyramid, which he designed, in the museum's Napoleon Courtyard, prior to its inauguration in Paris. Pei, the globe-trotting architect who revived the Louvre museum in Paris with a giant glass pyramid and captured the spirit of rebellion at the multi-shaped Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has died at age 102, a spokesman confirmed Thursday, May 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Pierre Gleizes, File) Source: AP / Pierre Gleizes/AP
Aujourd’hui, nous revenons sur le 4 mars 1988, jour de l’inauguration de la Pyramide du Louvre. Le premier mandat de François Mitterrand s’achève et elle offre au Président un cadre grandiose pour défendre sa politique culturelle. Récit de Valentine Sabouraud avec les archives de l’Institut National de l’Audiovisuel.
