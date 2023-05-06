C'est arrivé un 6 mai : en 1994, l’inauguration du tunnel sous la Manche

Eurostar results

File photo dated 20/07/10 of a Class 373 Eurostar train, as the "World Cup effect" slowed passenger and revenue growth for Channel Tunnel high-speed train company Eurostar.. Issue date: Thursday July 17, 2014. The company was able to report that passenger numbers rose 2\% to five million in the first half of 2014 and that sales revenue had increased by 0.5\% to £456 million compared with the first six months of last year. See PA story TRANSPORT Eurostar. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA/Alamy

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Aujourd’hui, Valentine Sabouraud évoque l’un des projets majeurs de génie civil de ces 100 dernières années. Elle revient pour nous sur la construction du tunnel sous la Manche, avec les archives de l’Institut National de l’Audiovisuel.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS LIVE French Pix fff.jpg

SBS French : Le LIVE du 06/05/2023

KING CHARLES III WAX FIGURE SYDNEY

Le Journal du 06/05/2023 - Le couronnement de Charles III en demi-teinte en Australie

Leo MESSI

Le Journal des sports du 06/05/2023 - Du rififi au PSG

Napoli wins Italian championship

Le 3 minutes du 5 mai 2023