C'est arrivé un 6 mai : en 1994, l’inauguration du tunnel sous la Manche
File photo dated 20/07/10 of a Class 373 Eurostar train, as the "World Cup effect" slowed passenger and revenue growth for Channel Tunnel high-speed train company Eurostar.. Issue date: Thursday July 17, 2014. The company was able to report that passenger numbers rose 2\% to five million in the first half of 2014 and that sales revenue had increased by 0.5\% to £456 million compared with the first six months of last year. See PA story TRANSPORT Eurostar. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA/Alamy
Aujourd’hui, Valentine Sabouraud évoque l’un des projets majeurs de génie civil de ces 100 dernières années. Elle revient pour nous sur la construction du tunnel sous la Manche, avec les archives de l’Institut National de l’Audiovisuel.
Share