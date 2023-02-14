Entretien exclusif avec Vincent Cassel: "Apprendre à se connaitre c'est le travail d'une vie"

“Liaison” is a multi-language, action-packed thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future. After a series of cyber-security attacks in London, The French Government secretly employs mercenary Gabriel (Vincent Cassel) to find the hackers, who are hiding out in London, and bring them to Paris where they are seeking asylum.







In London, Gabriel finds Alison Rowdy (Eva Green), Private Secretary to the UK Minister for Security, with whom he has a heated yet troubled past. Although their relationship is extremely contentious, Alison agrees to help Gabriel retrieve the information he needs from the hackers, in order to prove who is really behind the attacks and save the UK from further disaster.





