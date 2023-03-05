David Wenham: "French Cinema is been a huge influence"

PAUL COX DINNER PARTY

Australian actor David Wenham poses for a photo at the Austin Hospital in Melbourne, Friday, Aug 10, 2012. Wenham was attending the screening of The Dinner Party, a documentary by director Paul Cox dedicated to donor awareness. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) Source: AAP / JULIAN SMITH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

David Wenham is a great of Australian Cinema, played in art house movies, but also blockbusters such as Lord of the Rings. In this conversation in English with Christophe Mallet, David Wenham expresses his love for European cinema, and particularly for French movies

David Wenham: "French Cinema is xxxxx"
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS French LE LIVE

SBS French: Le LIVE du 05/03/2023

Greens super ann tax.jpg

Le journal 05/03/2023 - Le débat sur les taxes sur les pensions de retraites se poursuit

Paris-Nice.jpg

Le journal des sports du 05/03/2023 - Le Paris-Nice, c’est à partir de ce dimanche!

SYDNEY WORLDPRIDE OPENING CONCERT

Le Personnage de la semaine : Kylie Minogue