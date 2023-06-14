Le 3 minutes du 14 juin 2023

Former President Trump Is Arraigned On Federal Espionage Charges

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 13: Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump stand outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse during his arraignment on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges including possession of national security documents after leaving office, obstruction, and making false statements. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

L'Australie veut interdire les symboles nazis. A Miami, les soutiens mobilisés de Donald Trump. Fonds Marianne: un des principaux bénéficiaires entendu par la police.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Silvio Berlusconi

Le 3 minutes du 13 juin 2023

AUSTRALIA-ACCIDENT-ROAD

Le 3 minutes du 12 juin 2023

Energy Prices AAP.jpg

Le journal 11/06/2023 - AGL et Origin Energy annoncent des hausses des prix de l'énergie pour les clients

BARUNGA VOICE DECLARATION

Le journal du 10/06/2023: Plus de 200 membres des conseils du Territoire du Nord ont apporté leur soutien en faveur de la présence d'une voix aborigène au Parlement