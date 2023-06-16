Le 3 minutes du 16 juin 2023

David Van poussé à la démission après la dénonciation de Lidia Thorpe. Le parlement européen recommande à l'OTAN et l'UE de faciliter l'entrée de l'Ukraine dans leurs organisations respectives. En France, le corps de Karine Esquivillon retrouvé.

