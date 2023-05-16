Le 3 minutes du 16 mai 2023

Multiple People Killed In Wellington Hostel Fire

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 16: Firefighters rinse off after a fire at Loafers Lodge on May 16, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. At least 10 people are dead and many more are unaccounted for after a blaze broke out at a four-storey hostel building in central Wellington. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images) Credit: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Incendie mortel dans un hôtel de Wellington en Nouvelle-Zélande. L'aide australienne reçue fraîchement dans le Pacifique. En France, ouverture ce soir du Festival de Cannes.

