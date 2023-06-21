Le 3 minutes du 21 juin 2023
Undated handout photo issued by OceanGate Expeditions of their submersible vessel named Titan, which is used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. Rescue teams are continuing the search for the submersible tourist vessel which went missing during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck with British billionaire Hamish Harding among the five people aboard. Credit: OceanGate Expeditions/PA/Alamy
Le gouvernement fédéral va créer un registre national pour recenser les cas de Silicose. Le syndicat des transporteurs routiers demande une réforme après le décès d'un chauffeur de 33 ans. Les recherches se poursuivent pour retrouver le sous-marin Titan disparu en mer depuis dimanche.
