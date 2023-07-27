Le 3 minutes du 27 juillet 2023

Soldiers in Niger announce coup on national TV

NIGER - JULY 27: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'ORTN / TELE SAHEL / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A screen grab captured from a video shows the soldiers who appeared on national TV to announce the ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum in Niger, on July 27, 2023. Calling themselves the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CLSP), they read a coup statement in a video they shot and broadcast on state television ORTN. (Photo by ORTN / Tele Sahel / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Coup d'Etat au Niger. La Nouvelle-Zélande invitée à rejoindre Aukus. Les cétacés échoués au large de l'Australie occidentale ont été euthanasiés.

