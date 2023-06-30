Le 3 minutes du 30 juin 2023

French Interior and Overseas Minister Gerald Darmanin (C) and French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne (L) speak with police officers outside the police station in Evry-Courcouronnes south of Paris on June 30, 2023, following riots three days after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest by police at point-blank range in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris. A third consecutive night of violence in France sparked by the killing of a teenager by a policeman during a traffic stop has left 249 police and gendarmes injured, the interior ministry announced on June 30. Nahel M., 17, was shot in the chest at point-blank range on the morning of June 27, 2023, in an incident that has reignited debate in France about police tactics long criticised by rights groups over the treatment of people in low-income suburbs, particularly ethnic minorities. (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / STEFANO RELLANDINI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

3e nuit de violences en France après la mort de Naël. La Cour suprême américaine enterre la discrimination positive. L'Australie autorise la prescription de psylocibine pour soigner les maladies mentales.

