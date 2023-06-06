Le 3 minutes du 6 juin 2023

BRAZIL-MINING-IRON-ORE

Aerial view showing the N4WS iron ore mine of the Brazilian mining company VALE, part of the Carajas Mining Complex, surrounded by Amazonia rainforest, municipality of Canaa dos Carajas, Para state, Brazil on May 17, 2023. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

La banque centrale relève une fois encore son taux d'intérêt directeur. Le gouvernement dévoile un plan ambitieux de lutte contre la déforestation de l'Amazonie. En France, dernier tour de piste des opposants à la réforme des retraites.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Fierce Clashes Continue In Donetsk Oblast

Le journal du 6 juin 2023

Train Crash India - AP.jpg

Le journal 04/06/2023 - Accident ferroviaire en Inde

ANTHONY ALBANESE RECONSTRUCTION FUND PRESSER

Le journal du 03/06/2023: Le Premier Ministre Anthony Albanese se rend au Vietnam ce samedi 3 juin

NAt Reconciliation week - SBS.jpg

Le journal 28/05/2023 - La Semaine de la réconciliation se poursuit