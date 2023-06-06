Le 3 minutes du 6 juin 2023
Aerial view showing the N4WS iron ore mine of the Brazilian mining company VALE, part of the Carajas Mining Complex, surrounded by Amazonia rainforest, municipality of Canaa dos Carajas, Para state, Brazil on May 17, 2023. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images
La banque centrale relève une fois encore son taux d'intérêt directeur. Le gouvernement dévoile un plan ambitieux de lutte contre la déforestation de l'Amazonie. En France, dernier tour de piste des opposants à la réforme des retraites.
Share