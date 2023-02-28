Le focus politique du 28/02/2023 : La "Yes Campaign" lancée a Adélaïde
Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney and Cultural Support Officer with the Orange Local Aboriginal Land Council Ricky Ah-See during the launch of the Yes campaign for the upcoming referendum on constitutional recognition of Indigenous people and the Voice to Parliament at Lake Canobolas, in the central west region of New South Wales, Monday, February 20, 2023. (AAP Image/Murray Mccloskey) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MURRAY MCCLOSKEY/AAPIMAGE
A huit mois du referendum, la « Yes campaign » pour une Voix indigène au Parlement australien a été officiellement lancée à Adelaide jeudi passé. Elle démarre avec une aide financière de 5 millions de dollars offerts par la fondation Paul Ramsay.
Share