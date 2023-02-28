Le focus politique du 28/02/2023 : La "Yes Campaign" lancée a Adélaïde

Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney and Cultural Support Officer with the Orange Local Aboriginal Land Council Ricky Ah-See during the launch of the Yes campaign for the upcoming referendum on constitutional recognition of Indigenous people and the Voice to Parliament at Lake Canobolas, in the central west region of New South Wales, Monday, February 20, 2023. (AAP Image/Murray Mccloskey) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MURRAY MCCLOSKEY/AAPIMAGE