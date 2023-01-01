Le journal 01/01/2023

Fireworks light up the sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve celebration on January 01, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Revelers turned out in droves to celebrate the arrival of the new year, the first since pandemic restrictions were completely removed in early 2022.
Published 1 January 2023 at 1:34pm
Presented by Jean-Noël Ducasse
Source: SBS
Les célébrations du Nouvel An en Australie attirent de grandes foules sans restrictions COVID
Published 1 January 2023 at 1:34pm
Presented by Jean-Noël Ducasse
Source: SBS
Share