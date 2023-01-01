SBS en français

Le journal 01/01/2023

NYE 2022 Sydney.jpg

Fireworks light up the sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve celebration on January 01, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Revelers turned out in droves to celebrate the arrival of the new year, the first since pandemic restrictions were completely removed in early 2022.

Published 1 January 2023 at 1:34pm
Presented by Jean-Noël Ducasse
Les célébrations du Nouvel An en Australie attirent de grandes foules sans restrictions COVID

