Le journal 13/12/2022

A supplied undated combined image obtained Tuesday, December 13, 2022 shows Constable Matthew Arnold (left) and Constable Rachel McCrow who were killed in an ambush at a remote Queensland property. Police have shot dead three people at a remote property on Queensland's Darling Downs after an ambush in which two officers and a bystander were killed. Credit: QUEENSLAND POLICE/PR IMAGE/AAP Image
Published 13 December 2022 at 2:36pm
Presented by Jean-Noël Ducasse
Source: SBS
La communauté policière du Queensland pleure la mort de deux de ses officiers, abattus dans une propriété rurale.
Published 13 December 2022 at 2:36pm
Presented by Jean-Noël Ducasse
Source: SBS
Share