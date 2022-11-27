Le journal 27/11/2022

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 26: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews delivers his victory speech at the Labour election party in his seat of Mulgrave on November 26, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Victoria went to the polls on Saturday, with the incumbent Labor government of Daniel Andrews leading Matthew Guy's Liberals by a wide margin in pre-election surveys. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images) Credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images
Published 27 November 2022 at 1:20pm
Presented by Jean-Noël Ducasse
Source: SBS
Les travaillistes sont revenus au pouvoir pour un troisième mandat lors des élections de l'État du Victoria hier.
Published 27 November 2022 at 1:20pm
Presented by Jean-Noël Ducasse
Source: SBS
Share