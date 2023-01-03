SBS en français

Le journal des sports 03/01/2023

SBS en français

de_minaur.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 January 2023 at 12:34pm
Presented by Jean-Noël Ducasse
Source: SBS

Rafael Nadal battu par l'Australien Alex De Minaur en United Cup.

Published 3 January 2023 at 12:34pm
Presented by Jean-Noël Ducasse
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dakar Toby Price Image ASO.jpg

Focus sur le Dakar 2023

A guide to what you need to know on testing Source

La semaine politique: l'Australie rétablit les tests de Covid 19 pour les voyageurs venant de Chine

SBS French LE LIVE

SBS French: Le LIVE 01/01/2023

NYE 2022 Sydney.jpg

Le journal 01/01/2023