Le journal des sports 03/11/2022

France's Gilles Simon celebrates after victory at the end of the men's singles round of 16 tennis match between US' Taylor Fritz and France's Gilles Simon on day three of the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 - Paris Masters (Paris Bercy) - indoor tennis tournament at The AccorHotels Arena in Paris on November 2, 2022. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP) Source: AFP / CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP
Published 3 November 2022 at 11:54am
Presented by Jean-Noël Ducasse
Source: SBS
L'exploit de Gilles Simon au Masters 1000 de paris.
