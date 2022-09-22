SBS en français

Le journal des sports 22/09/2022

AFL HAWTHORN FOOTBALL CLUB STOCK

Hawthorn Hawks signage at the clubs headquarters in Melbourne, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The AFL says an external review has revealed allegations of "extremely serious" historical racism incidents at the Hawthorn Football Club. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE

Published 22 September 2022 at 12:37pm, updated 22 September 2022 at 3:07pm
Presented by Jean-Noël Ducasse
L'AFL: le footy australien secoué par les allegations de traitement par le club de Hawthorn aux joueurs autochtones à l’époque.

