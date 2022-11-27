SBS en français

Le journal des sports 27/11/2022

Tunisia v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

AL WAKRAH, QATAR - NOVEMBER 26: Mat Ryan of Australia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Tunisia and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images) Credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Published 27 November 2022 at 11:11am
Presented by Jean-Noël Ducasse
Victoire importante pour les Socceroos contre la Tunisie.

