Le journal des sports du 02/03/2023 - La disparition de Just Fontaine

File photo - Pele and Just Fontaine attending a cocktail party for the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour at Paris city hall, in Paris, France on March 10, 2014. French football legend Just Fontaine, who in 1958 scored a record 13 goals in a single edition of the World Cup, has died aged 89. The prolific striker scored 30 goals in 21 internationals for France between 1953 and 1960. Source: ABACA / Domine Jerome/ABACA/PA/Alamy