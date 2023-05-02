Le journal des sports du 02/05/2023 - Paris en tête, mais perd une nouvelle fois
YONGWA NGAMENI Darlin zidane, ABERGEL Laurent, Enzo Le Fee and team players of Lorient during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats football match between FC Lorient and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on April 30, 2023 at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France. Photo by Victor Joly/ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: ABACA / Joly Victor/ABACA/PA/Alamy
Le journal des sports du 02/05/2023 et le PSG qui conserve la tête, mais perd une nouvelle fois, et cette fois-ci face à Lorient. Nous faisons le point sur la lige anglaise et Italienne, et sur les jeux de la Francophonie qui arrivent au Congo.
