Le Journal des sports du 03/12/2022

Gabriel Jesus of Brazil competes for the ball with FAI Collins of Cameroon and WOOH Christopher of Cameroon during the match between Cameroon and Brazil, valid for the third round of the group stage of the World Cup, held at the Estdio Nacional de Lusail in Lusail, Qatar. Credit: Fotoarena/Sipa USA
Published 3 December 2022 at 12:35pm
By Marianne Murat
Source: SBS
A la surprise générale, le Cameroun l’a emporté face au Brésil 1-0, mais les Lions Indomptables sont tout de même éliminés de la compétition à cause de la victoire de la Suisse sur la Serbie 3-2.
