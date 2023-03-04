Le journal des sports du 04/03/2023 - Un classico Barca vs Real bien terne
Vini?cius Ju?nior (Real Madrid) and Gavi (Barcelona) arguing each other during the football match between Real Madrid and Barcelona valid for the semifinal of the â€œCopa del Reyâ€ Spanish cup celebrated in Madrid, Spain at Bernabeu stadium on Thursday 02 March 2023. Credit: Alberto Gardin/LiveMedia / ipa-a/PA/Alamy
Le journal des sports du 04/03/2023 avec le Classico espagnol, la journee de football en Ligue 1 en France, le Tennis a dubai et la defaite de Novak Djokovic et du Handball Feminin
