Le journal des sports du 04/03/2023 - Un classico Barca vs Real bien terne

Spanish Cup soccer match - Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Vini?cius Ju?nior (Real Madrid) and Gavi (Barcelona) arguing each other during the football match between Real Madrid and Barcelona valid for the semifinal of the â€œCopa del Reyâ€ Spanish cup celebrated in Madrid, Spain at Bernabeu stadium on Thursday 02 March 2023. Credit: Alberto Gardin/LiveMedia / ipa-a/PA/Alamy

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Le journal des sports du 04/03/2023 avec le Classico espagnol, la journee de football en Ligue 1 en France, le Tennis a dubai et la defaite de Novak Djokovic et du Handball Feminin

Share

Latest podcast episodes

I M Pei

C'est arrivé un 4 mars : en 1988, la première inauguration de la pyramide du Louvre.

SBS LIVE French

SBS French : Le LIVE du 04/03/2023

KALKARINDJI FLOOD EVACUATION

Le journal du 04/03/2023 - Les inondations dans les territoires du nord

P1001403.JPG

Deux anciens directeurs de RER à la conquête de l'Australie