Le journal des sports du 07/03/2023: Paris, Marseille qui gagnent, Liverpool qui "atomise" Manchester United

French football Ligue 1 match - FOOTBALL - FRENCH CHAMP - PARIS SG v NANTES

Kylian Mbappe of PSG receives a trophy celebrating his 201st goal for PSG, becoming the club's top scorer, during a ceremony following the French championship Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Nantes (FCN) on March 4, 2023 at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France - Credit: IPA/Sipa USA

Le journal des sports du 07/03/2023 : Le PSG et l'OM gagnent en Ligue 1, Liverpool qui atomise Manchester United en Premiere League. Dans ce journal également, de la MMA et le Paris Nice

