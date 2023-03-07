Le journal des sports du 07/03/2023: Paris, Marseille qui gagnent, Liverpool qui "atomise" Manchester United
Kylian Mbappe of PSG receives a trophy celebrating his 201st goal for PSG, becoming the club's top scorer, during a ceremony following the French championship Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Nantes (FCN) on March 4, 2023 at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France - Credit: IPA/Sipa USA
Le journal des sports du 07/03/2023 : Le PSG et l'OM gagnent en Ligue 1, Liverpool qui atomise Manchester United en Premiere League. Dans ce journal également, de la MMA et le Paris Nice
