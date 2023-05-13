Le Journal des sports du 13/05/2023 Davide Bais, vainqueur de la 7e Etape du Giro

106th Giro d'Italia 2023 - Stage 6

NAPLES, ITALY - MAY 11: Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek - Segafredo celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Pascal Ackermann of Germany and UAE Team Emirates, Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Bahrain - Victorious - Purple Points Jersey and Fernando Gaviria of Colombia and Movistar Team during the 106th Giro d'Italia 2023, Stage 6 a 162km stage from Naples to Naples / #UCIWT / on May 11, 2023 in Naples, Italy. Credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa) s’est offert une victoire de prestige, ce vendredi 12 mai, sur le Tour d’Italie.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS French LE LIVE

SBS French: Le LIVE du 13/05/2023

Australia's ambassador to China summoned amid diplomatic row: report

Le Journal du 13/05/2023 Les relations commerciales entre l’Australie et la Chine en voie d’appaisement

Tiananmen Square 30 Years 1989 protests

C’est arrivé un 13 mai : en 1989, des étudiants entament une grève de la faim place Tienanmen

Jean Marc Probst et le petit prince.png

Jean Marc Probst - Il possede plus de 6000 versions du Petit Prince