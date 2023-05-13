Le Journal des sports du 13/05/2023 Davide Bais, vainqueur de la 7e Etape du Giro

NAPLES, ITALY - MAY 11: Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek - Segafredo celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Pascal Ackermann of Germany and UAE Team Emirates, Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Bahrain - Victorious - Purple Points Jersey and Fernando Gaviria of Colombia and Movistar Team during the 106th Giro d'Italia 2023, Stage 6 a 162km stage from Naples to Naples / #UCIWT / on May 11, 2023 in Naples, Italy. Credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images