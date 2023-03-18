Le journal des sports du 18 mars 2023

Le journal des sports du 18 mars 2023Play04:33Gianni Infantino, presidente da FIFA Source: Getty / Getty ImagesGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.17MB) Gianni Infantino reconduit à la tête de la FIFA jusqu'en 2027.ShareLatest podcast episodesC'est arrivé un 18 mars : en 1967, le naufrage tragique du Torrey CanyonEp 143 : (Rediff) Special Créateur de Bandes Dessinées 17/03/2023 #SBSEasyFrenchLe 3 minutes du 16 mars 2023SBS French : Le LIVE du 16/03/2023