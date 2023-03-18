Le journal des sports du 18 mars 2023

Gianni Infantino

Gianni Infantino, presidente da FIFA Source: Getty / Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Gianni Infantino reconduit à la tête de la FIFA jusqu'en 2027.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Torrey Canyon (wikimedia)

C'est arrivé un 18 mars : en 1967, le naufrage tragique du Torrey Canyon

RENE GOSCINNY

Ep 143 : (Rediff) Special Créateur de Bandes Dessinées 17/03/2023 #SBSEasyFrench

ANTHONY ALBANESE MELBOURNE VISIT

Le 3 minutes du 16 mars 2023

SBS LIVE French Pix fff.jpg

SBS French : Le LIVE du 16/03/2023