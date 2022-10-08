SBS en français

Le Journal du 08/10/2022

SBS en français

News

US President Joe Biden. Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 October 2022 at 2:38pm, updated a few seconds ago at 2:56pm
Presented by Thomas Mercier
Source: SBS

Le Journal du Samedi 8 Octobre 2022

Published 8 October 2022 at 2:38pm, updated a few seconds ago at 2:56pm
Presented by Thomas Mercier
Source: SBS
LISTEN TO
French_08102022_Le Live.mp3 image

Retrouvez l'émission du 08/10/2022 en (presque) intégralité.

SBS French

08/10/202253:45
Share

Latest podcast episodes

climate change

C'est arrivé un 8 octobre : en 2018, le Giec recommande de limiter le réchauffement climatique à +1,5°C

SBS French LE LIVE

SBS French : le LIVE du 08/10/2022

Retrouvez l'émission du 06/10/2022 en (presque) intégralité.

SBS French : le LIVE du 06/10/2022

Russian 'sabotage groups' enter Kyiv, says Ukraine's president, as fighting rages on

Le Journal du 06/10/2022