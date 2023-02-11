Le journal du 11/02/2023 Le bilan en Turquie et Syrie s'alourdi fortement
epaselect epa10459702 A man prays for his relatives at a mass grave area following a major earthquake in Baris village near Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey, 10 February 2023. Over 22,000 people were killed and thousands more were injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. Source: EPA / SEDAT SUNA/EPA
Retour sur l'actualite du 11/02/2023 et le bilan en Turquie et Syrie s'alourdi fortement avec plus de 21 000 morts
