Le journal du 14/03/2023 - L'accord AUKUS entre Les États-Unis, l'Australie et le Royaume-Uni

Rishi Sunak visit to US

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a meeting with US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese at Point Loma naval base in San Diego, US, to discuss the procurement of nuclear-powered submarines under a pact between the three nations as part of Aukus, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK, and the US. Picture date: Monday March 13, 2023.. See PA story POLITICS Aukus. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA/Alamy

Le président américain Joe Biden a déclaré que l'accord sur les sous-marins nucléaires AUKUS rapprochera l'Australie, les États-Unis et le Royaume-Uni "plus que jamais"

Le focus politique du 14/03/2023 : l’Australie a dévoilé son projet d’acquisition de sous-marins nucléaires

Ligue 1 - AS Monaco vs Reims

Le journal des sports du 14/03/2023 - Reims surprend encore tout le monde

Le 3 minutes du 13 mars 2023