Le journal du 16/03/2023 - Le régulateur suisse rassure sur la banque Crédit Suisse

epa10522385 A photo illustration shows the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) logo on a mobile device in front of a laptop with the Credit Suisse logo in Washington, DC, USA, 14 March 2023. Several days after SVB's collapse on 10 March, the Switzerland-based bank Credit Suisse reported that it found 'material weakness' in its financial reporting for the last two years. Source: EPA / JIM LO SCALZO/EPA