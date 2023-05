Le journal du 25/05/2023 - Le rock'n'roll pleure une icône, Tina Turner

Jessica Rawls of Houston blows a kiss to a portrait of the late singer Tina Turner at her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. Turner died Tuesday at 83 after a long illness. Rawls said that "if it wasn't for [Turner] I don't know how I would have gotten out of my abusive marriage." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Source: AP / Chris Pizzello/AP