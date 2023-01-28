Le Journal du 28/01/23

WA SEARCH FOR DANGEROUS MATERIAL

A supplied image of a small round and silver capsule containing radioactive Caesium-137 that went missing in transportation between a mine site north of Newman and the north-eastern parts of Perth between 10-16 January. Radiation surveys are underway along stretches of outback highways in Western Australia after a radioactive capsule went missing from a truck. Credit: SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Alerte en Australie-Occidentale après la disparition d’une capsule radioactive sur une route longue de 1.400 km.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Retrouvez l'émission du 28/01/2023 en (presque) intégralité.

SBS French: Le Live du 28/01/23

Shuttle Challenger Debris Found

C'est arrivé un 28 janvier : en 1986, l'explosion de la navette Challenger

Australian Open - Melbourne

Le Journal des sports du 28/01/23

SBS French LE LIVE

SBS French: Le Live 26/01/2023