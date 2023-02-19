Le Personnage de la semaine : Rihanna
Rihanna performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 57 LVII football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, AZ on Feb 12, 2023. Credit: Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA
Focus sur Rihanna après son retour sur scène lors du Super Bowl. Un retour attendu pour celle qui ne s’était plus produite en concert depuis sept ans. Et qui a notamment été remarquée pour une annonce en particulier : Rihanna a dévoilé être enceinte de son deuxième enfant.
