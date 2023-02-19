Le Personnage de la semaine : Rihanna

NFL 2023: SUPER BOWL LVII FEB 12

Rihanna performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 57 LVII football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, AZ on Feb 12, 2023. Credit: Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA

Focus sur Rihanna après son retour sur scène lors du Super Bowl. Un retour attendu pour celle qui ne s’était plus produite en concert depuis sept ans. Et qui a notamment été remarquée pour une annonce en particulier : Rihanna a dévoilé être enceinte de son deuxième enfant.

Retrouvez l'émission du 19/02/2023 en (presque) intégralité.

SBS French : Le LIVE du 19/02/2023

WORLDPRIDE SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE

Le Journal du 19/02/2023 - Début des festivités pour Mardi Gras

UK: Premier League Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

Le Journal des sports du 19/02/2023 - Hommage à Christian Atsu

14 and 15 February - Northwest Syria

Médecins sans frontières : "Ne pas oublier la Syrie qui est largement marginalisée"