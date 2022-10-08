SBS en français

Personnages: Giorgia Meloni

ITALY-POLITICS-VOTE-PARTIES-ELECTION-FRATELLI D'ITALIA

Leader of Italian far-right party Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) Giorgia Meloni, addresses supporters during a rally as part of the campaign for general elections, in Piazza Duomo in Milan, Italy on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP) Source: AFP / PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP

Published 9 October 2022 at 8:58am
Presented by Jean-Noël Ducasse
Focus sur Giorgia Meloni, cheffe du parti post-fasciste Fratelli d’Italia. Elle devrait devenir la prochaine Première ministre d’Italie après la victoire de son parti aux élections législatives.

