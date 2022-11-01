SBS en français

Le journal 01/11/2022

SBS en français

Brazil Elections

epa10258495 Cargo ships carrying Ukraine grain are anchored as they wait in line for the inspection on the Marmara sea, Istanbul, Turkey, 22 October 2022. A safe passage deal was signed between Ukraine and Russia to export Ukrainian grain on 22 July 2022 in Istanbul. The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) has risen the number of inspection teams due to increase of number of waiting ships in Istanbul. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN Source: EPA / ERDEM SAHIN/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 November 2022 at 2:20pm, updated an hour ago at 2:41pm
Presented by Thomas Mercier
Source: SBS

Retour sur l'actualité de ce 01 Novembre 2022

Published 1 November 2022 at 2:20pm, updated an hour ago at 2:41pm
Presented by Thomas Mercier
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS French LE LIVE

SBS French: Le Live 01/11/2022

Avec équipe DPIRD et Western Rock Lobster Council à Hillarys WA.jpg

Visite en Australie d'une délégation française de pêcheurs professionels de langoustes

Melbourne Cup Source AAP JAMES ROSS AAP IMAGE.jpg

Le journal des sports 01/11/2022

UN Nuclear weapon ban - OWP.jpg

La semaine politique : Le vote d’abstinence de l'Australie pour le traité contre le nucléaire