SBS Deutsch

SBS Nachrichten Donnerstag, 29.09.2022

SBS Deutsch

Thumb tack on word inflation

Credit: Image Source/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 September 2022 at 6:55pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Source: SBS

.

Published 29 September 2022 at 6:55pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Salg Didgeridoo open edit.jpeg

Didgeridoo-Festival abgesagt

Alphorn Switzerland Chocolatier Franz Ziegler SBS German

In Victoria wird wieder Schweizer Kultur gefeiert

Baltic Sea Pipeline

SBS Nachrichten Mittwoch, 28.09.2022

Kerstin open edit.jpg

Beruf: Hundetrainerin