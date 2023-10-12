Αρχιεπισκοπή: «να ασχοληθούμε σοβαρά με το ερώτημα του δημοψηφίσματος»

Ο Αρχιεπίσκοπος Αυστραλίας κ. Μακάριος, με δήλωσή του στα Αγγλικά, που αναρτήθηκε στις ψηφιακές πλατφόρμες της Αρχιεπισκοπής, αναφέρει μεταξύ άλλων τα ακόλουθα:





«Η Ελληνορθόδοξη Αρχιεπισκοπή Αυστραλίας δεσμεύεται να εργαστεί από κοινού για να προασπίσει την αξιοπρέπεια και την ιερότητα κάθε ανθρώπου, ιδιαίτερα εκείνων των ανθρώπων που στερούνται τα βασικά ανθρώπινα δικαιώματα, συμπεριλαμβανομένων εκείνων των δικών μας ιθαγενών που έχουν υποστεί τεράστιες ανατροπές και αποξένωση μετά την εγκατάσταση των λευκών.





«Έχοντας υποβληθεί σε κυριαρχία και εκμετάλλευση, ανισότητα και διακρίσεις, στέρηση και αδιαφορία, η «Φωνή» των Αβορίγινων και των κατοίκων των νησιών του Torres Strait συνεχίζει να περιθωριοποιείται στην πολιτική διαδικασία. Μαζί με αυτό, δεν έχουν αναγνωριστεί κατάλληλα ως οι πρώτοι θεματοφύλακες της Αυστραλίας, που κατοικούσαν σε αυτή τη γη για πολλές χιλιάδες χρόνια πριν από την πιο πρόσφατη ιστορία της Αυστραλίας».





Για την πλήρη ενημέρωση παρατίθεται εδώ ολόκληρη η ανακοίνωση της Αρχιεπισκοπής.







GREEK ORTHODOX ARCHDIOCESE OF AUSTRALIA





REGARDING THE ABORIGINAL AND TORRES STRAIT ISLANDER





VOICE TO PARLIAMENT







The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia is committed to working together to uphold the dignity and sacredness of every human person, especially those people whose basic human rights have been denied if not totally rejected; including those of our own Indigenous people who have suffered tremendous upheavals and alienation since white settlement.





Having been subjected to domination and exploitation, inequity and discrimination, dispossession and indifference, the ‘Voice’ of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people continues to be marginalised in the political process. Together with this, they have not been appropriately acknowledged as the first custodians of Australia, who inhabited this land for many thousands of years before Australia’s more recent history.





The basis of our position is found in the Christian teaching about the dignity of the human person created in the image and according to the likeness of God (cf. Genesis 1:26) which declares unequivocally that all human beings—irrespective of colour, race, or religion—are creatures of God and therefore of inestimable worth. For this reason, it is incumbent upon all of us to walk together, and in a spirit of reconciliation and healing, advance forward towards a movement which will see First Nation’s people be able to hope for a better future.





This is precisely what is being asked of all Australian people to consider in the ‘Statement from the Heart’: “proportionally, we are the most incarcerated people on the planet. We are not an innately criminal people. Our children are alienated from their families… This is the torment of our powerlessness. We seek constitutional reforms to empower our people to take a rightful place in our own country.”









