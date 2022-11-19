Καταδίκη της πυραυλικής δοκιμής της Βόρειας Κορέας από Αυστραλία και APEC

Ο κ. Albanese ένωσε την φωνή του με εκείνη της αντιπροέδρου των ΗΠΑ Kamala Harris και καταδίκασε την πυραυλική δοκιμής της Βόρειας Κορέας – λίγες μόνο ώρες πριν την έναρξη των εργασιών της συνόδου του APEC:
"North Korea has launched an unprecedented launch of, of multiple ballistic missiles. This is recklessly threatening our security, it's destabilising our region. And, in particular, it's causing trauma for the people of Japan, and the people of the Republic of Korea."
O πύραυλος «έπεσε» σε θάλασσιο χώρο εντός της Αποκλειστικής Οικονομικής Ζώνης της Ιαπωνίας. Ο ιάπωνος πρωθυπουργός Fumio Kishida – που συμμετέχει στην σύνοδο κορυφής - καταδίκασε με έντονο τρόπο την εκτόξευση του βαλιστικού πυραύλου απ΄την Κορέα:
"North Korea has repeated provocative actions with unprecedented frequency. I would like to reiterate strongly that this is absolutely unacceptable."
Την σύνοδο απασχόλησαν ακόμη θέματα όπως η ένταξη της Ταιβαν στο πρόγραμμα Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), ο πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία και οι συνέπειές του στην παγκόσμια οικονομία και η κλιματική αλλαγή.
Στην σημερινή συνέντευξη τύπου του Αυστραλού πρωθυπουργού στην Μπαγκόγκ ο κ. Αλμπανίζι τόνισε:
"That is what I have tried to do over the last eight days of travel and meetings and summits - to send a message that Australia wants to engage constructively in the region and with partners. I believe Australia has achieved some significant steps forward over the past eight days. We have re-engaged with ASEAN and re-affirmed Australia's position of the centrality of ASEAN in our region. We have reinforced that with increased support for aid in south east Asia and increased economic agreements in this region including with ASEAN. We advanced our economic standing with the business community. We also had important bilateral meetings with AUKUS partners. I will lead a business delegation to India in the first quarter of 2023 before the leaders of US, India and japan visit Australia for a QUAD meeting which Australia will host in 2023."