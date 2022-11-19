Καταδίκη της πυραυλικής δοκιμής της Βόρειας Κορέας από Αυστραλία και APEC

Ο κ. Albanese ένωσε την φωνή του με εκείνη της αντιπροέδρου των ΗΠΑ Kamala Harris και καταδίκασε την πυραυλική δοκιμής της Βόρειας Κορέας – λίγες μόνο ώρες πριν την έναρξη των εργασιών της συνόδου του APEC:





"North Korea has launched an unprecedented launch of, of multiple ballistic missiles. This is recklessly threatening our security, it's destabilising our region. And, in particular, it's causing trauma for the people of Japan, and the people of the Republic of Korea."



O πύραυλος «έπεσε» σε θάλασσιο χώρο εντός της Αποκλειστικής Οικονομικής Ζώνης της Ιαπωνίας. Ο ιάπωνος πρωθυπουργός Fumio Kishida – που συμμετέχει στην σύνοδο κορυφής - καταδίκασε με έντονο τρόπο την εκτόξευση του βαλιστικού πυραύλου απ΄την Κορέα:





"North Korea has repeated provocative actions with unprecedented frequency. I would like to reiterate strongly that this is absolutely unacceptable."





Την σύνοδο απασχόλησαν ακόμη θέματα όπως η ένταξη της Ταιβαν στο πρόγραμμα Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), ο πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία και οι συνέπειές του στην παγκόσμια οικονομία και η κλιματική αλλαγή.





Στην σημερινή συνέντευξη τύπου του Αυστραλού πρωθυπουργού στην Μπαγκόγκ ο κ. Αλμπανίζι τόνισε:



