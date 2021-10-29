Φριτάτα με σπαράγγια

Asparagus, fennel and goat’s cheese frittata

Ingredients





2 bunches fresh asparagus





6 large eggs





1 onion, sliced





1 small fennel bulb, diced





100g goat’s cheese (chevre or feta)





2 tbs extra virgin olive oil

READ MORE Mακαρονάδα με μπέϊκον και σπαράγγια

Method





Wash asparagus, remove the bottom part and cut the spears in half, on the angle. Remove the stalks from the fennel bulb and reserve the fronds. Cut the bulb in half, remove the thick base and then dice. If the fennel is large only use half.





Heat oven to 180C.





Heat a medium sized frying pan (that can go in the oven) add the olive oil and fry the onions and diced fennel bulb, sprinkle a little salt and cook until softened and caramelised. Ensure you keep the heat on medium and keep stirring the mixture so it doesn’t burn. Add the asparagus and cook for a further minute.





Place the eggs to a bowl, add some salt and pepper and lightly whisk. Add the crumbled cheese and gently mix. Pour the egg mixture onto the asparagus mixture and cook on medium to low heat until just set, about 3 minutes.





Transfer pan to the oven and cook for a further 10 minutes until the top is golden. Remove from oven and slide onto a serving plate or board. Garnish with some of the reserved fennel fronds.

More delicious recipes

READ MORE Cheese pie (tiropita)

READ MORE Salad with potatoes and wild greens

READ MORE Γιουβέτσι με αρνάκι

READ MORE Σπιτική κρεατόπιτα

READ MORE Authentic Soutzoukakia Smyrneika Recipe





