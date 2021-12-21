Σύκα ψητά με γιαούρτι

Baked figs with yoghurt & spoon sweet
Ingredients
6 ripe figs
1 cup thick Greek yoghurt
2 tbs finely diced walnut spoon sweet (or other spoon sweet of choice)
1 tbs syrup from spoon sweet, plus extra to drizzle
Walnuts, toasted (to garnish)
Method
Heat oven to 200C.
Cut figs in half place on a tray lined with baking paper. Drizzle with 1 tbsp syrup from the spoon sweet and bake until the fruit begins to soften (about 5 mins).
To make yoghurt mix, place yoghurt and the diced spoon sweet in a bowl and mix.
To serve, place warm figs in a bowl, spoon some yoghurt on top and garnish with toasted walnuts, drizzle with a little extra syrup.
