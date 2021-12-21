Σύκα ψητά με γιαούρτι

Baked figs with yoghurt & spoon sweet

Ingredients





6 ripe figs





1 cup thick Greek yoghurt





2 tbs finely diced walnut spoon sweet (or other spoon sweet of choice)





1 tbs syrup from spoon sweet, plus extra to drizzle





Walnuts, toasted (to garnish)

READ MORE Watermelon salad with rose syrup

Method





Heat oven to 200C.





Cut figs in half place on a tray lined with baking paper. Drizzle with 1 tbsp syrup from the spoon sweet and bake until the fruit begins to soften (about 5 mins).





To make yoghurt mix, place yoghurt and the diced spoon sweet in a bowl and mix.





To serve, place warm figs in a bowl, spoon some yoghurt on top and garnish with toasted walnuts, drizzle with a little extra syrup.

More delicious recipes

READ MORE Flourless almond cake

READ MORE Οrange and pistachio cake

READ MORE Sweet pumpkin pie with ricotta