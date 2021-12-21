Σύκα ψητά με γιαούρτι

cooking

Baked figs with yoghurt and spoon sweet Source: Supplied

Αγαπημένα φρούτα της καλοκαιρινής σοδειάς, τα σύκα παίρνουν άλλη διάσταση όταν ψηθούν. Σερβίρονται με γιαούρτι και καρύδια για ένα ελαφρύ έδεσμα. Η 'Αντζελα Νικολέττου μας προτείνει μιά συνταγή με σύκα και γλυκό του κουταλιού μαζί!

Baked figs with yoghurt & spoon sweet

 Ingredients

6 ripe figs

1 cup thick Greek yoghurt

2 tbs finely diced walnut spoon sweet (or other spoon sweet of choice)

1 tbs syrup from spoon sweet, plus extra to drizzle

Walnuts, toasted (to garnish)
Method

Heat oven to 200C.

Cut figs in half place on a tray lined with baking paper.  Drizzle with 1 tbsp syrup from the spoon sweet and bake until the fruit begins to soften (about 5 mins).

To make yoghurt mix, place yoghurt and the diced spoon sweet in a bowl and mix.

To serve, place warm figs in a bowl, spoon some yoghurt on top and garnish with toasted walnuts, drizzle with a little extra syrup.

