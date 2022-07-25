Ροδάκινα ψητά με ρικότα

Baked peaches with ricotta
Ingredients
- Peaches or other stone fruit
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- 2 tbs finely diced orange spoon sweet peel (or other spoon sweet of choice)
- 2 tbs syrup from spoon sweet, plus extra to drizzle
- Flaked almonds, toasted (to garnish)
Method
Source: Unsplash/LUM3N
- Heat oven to 180C
- Cut fruit in half and remove the stone. Place flat side down on a tray lined with baking paper. Bake until the fruit begins to soften
- To make ricotta whip, place ricotta and syrup in a bowl and whip until creamy (use an electric mixer for this)
- Fold through the diced orange peel
- Place in a piping bag and pipe onto the baked fruit
- Drizzle with extra syrup and sprinkle with toasted almonds
Περισσότερες υπέροχες συνταγές
READ MORE
Flourless almond cake
READ MORE
Οrange and pistachio cake
READ MORE
Sweet pumpkin pie with ricotta