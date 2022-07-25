Ροδάκινα ψητά με ρικότα

Baked Peaches with Ricotta

Baked Peaches with Ricotta Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Θέλετε ένα γρήγορο και ελαφρύ γλυκό που θα εντυπωσιάσει τους συνδαιτυμόνες σας; Η 'Αντζελα Νικολέττου μας προτείνει ψητά ροδάκινα με ρικότα. Εύκολη, γρήγορη, γευστική, οικονομική και με λίγες θερμίδες. Τι άλλο θέλουμε;

Baked peaches with ricotta

Ingredients

  • Peaches or other stone fruit
  • 1 cup ricotta cheese
  • 2 tbs finely diced orange spoon sweet peel (or other spoon sweet of choice)
  • 2 tbs syrup from spoon sweet, plus extra to drizzle
  • Flaked almonds, toasted (to garnish)
bunch of brown fruits near flowers
Source: Unsplash/LUM3N
Method

  1. Heat oven to 180C
  2. Cut fruit in half and remove the stone. Place flat side down on a tray lined with baking paper. Bake until the fruit begins to soften
  3. To make ricotta whip, place ricotta and syrup in a bowl and whip until creamy (use an electric mixer for this)
  4. Fold through the diced orange peel
  5. Place in a piping bag and pipe onto the baked fruit
  6. Drizzle with extra syrup and sprinkle with toasted almonds

